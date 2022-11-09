Paterson animal shelter rescues emancipated dog wandering streets for help

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in Paterson, New Jersey rescued an emancipated dog who was wandering the streets for help.

Because of its condition, workers suspect someone kept it in a tightly confined space for some time and left it to starve.

She has an uncomfortable cherry eye, heart murmur, thickened back knees, and arthritis.

It was in critical condition by the time the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge took it in.

The refuge has named the senior puggle/boxer mix "Wilma," and is looking for donations to help with her care.

She is currently at the hospital undergoing diagnostics including x-rays, bloodwork, urinalysis, and a fecal to rule out serious illness or obstruction.

Wilma is on a slow refeeding schedule.

When a dog is in this state of starvation, they need small, frequent feedings to help its body adjust to nutrition once again.

"Medical testing may sadly confirm our worst fear, that Wilma's heartbreaking condition is a result of slow and painful starvation," Executive Director at RBARI, Megan Brinster said. "It is hard to imagine what Wilma's life has been like before yesterday, but we have hope for her future. Wilma has a long road ahead, but she is surprisingly sweet with other dogs and an all-around loving, gentle senior dog."

