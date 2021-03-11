American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at JFK

AA Flight 2124 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was initially headed to LaGuardia Airport when the airline said it had a possible mechanical issue.
The plane landed safely at JFK at 7 p.m. after the pilot declared an emergency due to a hydraulic issue, the FAA said.
Passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac.
A maintenance team from American Airlines was inspecting the aircraft.
Just one week ago, a JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport due to an issue with one of the aircraft's hydraulic flaps.
And last Friday, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing in Newark after pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator.
Few other details were released.
