Woman stumbles upon missing hiker in 675-acre New Jersey park

Monroe Township police say they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Monday from Emma Bodmer, who was hiking the trails in Thompson Park.
Bodmer told them she came across a woman who appeared to be in distress deep into the woods.
She met responding police units and led them to the woman.
Officers on scene determined that the woman was Evelyn Zavala, who was reported missing Saturday night after she was last seen in the area of a 7-Eleven in Jamesburg.
Zavala was suffering injuries to her feet and was carried out of the woods by Monroe Police and Monroe Fire.
ALSO READ | Allergist explains why pollen levels are so high and how to find relief
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip