Woman stumbles upon missing hiker in 675-acre New Jersey park

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman hiking through a 675-acre park in New Jersey stumbled upon a person in distress who had been reported missing two days earlier.

Monroe Township police say they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Monday from Emma Bodmer, who was hiking the trails in Thompson Park.

Bodmer told them she came across a woman who appeared to be in distress deep into the woods.

She met responding police units and led them to the woman.

Officers on scene determined that the woman was Evelyn Zavala, who was reported missing Saturday night after she was last seen in the area of a 7-Eleven in Jamesburg.

Zavala was suffering injuries to her feet and was carried out of the woods by Monroe Police and Monroe Fire.

