Police say an employee at a used car dealership in Rockland County has died after being shot by a customer during a dispute.The shooting occurred about 3:15 Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack.The victim has been identified as Joseph Youbens , 37, of Middletown, NY. He had been shot three times, police said.Investigators don't yet know whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.Police say the gunman was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and glasses and has a beard.----------