Employee fatally shot after dispute with customer at West Nyack car dealership

Joe Torres has the latest details on the shooting in West Nyack.

Eyewitness News
WEST NYACK, New York (WABC) --
Police say an employee at a used car dealership in Rockland County has died after being shot by a customer during a dispute.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Youbens , 37, of Middletown, NY. He had been shot three times, police said.

Investigators don't yet know whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.

Police say the gunman was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and glasses and has a beard.

