Employees accused of abusing disabled adults in their care in New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five employees of an adult day care in New Jersey are accused of abusing two disabled adults in their care.The employees of Broadway Respite and Home Care were charged Tuesday on multiple charges.During an investigation, officials say two severely disabled individuals were physically abused in May of 2019.Court documents allege that the facility failed to protect the physical or mental health of the victims.Prosecutors say Asia Lunn, 22, Kenitra Hicks, 34, Kieasha Morgan, 24, Hugo Lorenzo, 25, and Janella Allen, 31, were indicted for two counts of abandonment and neglect of a disabled person and two counts of endangering another person, for two separate victims, both third degree crimes.Lunn was also indicted for one count of aggravated assault in the third degree.The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Farrace at (732) 390-6900, or Detective Ankudowicz at (732) 745-5547.----------