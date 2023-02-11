  • Watch Now
'She was terrified': Emu escapes enclosure, wanders through Massachusetts town

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 11, 2023 1:03PM
Emu escapes enclosure, wanders through Massachusetts town: VIDEO
An odd police chase turned heads after an Emu in Brockton, MA escaped its enclosure and was caught on video wandering through town.

BROCKTON, Mass. -- An odd police chase turned heads in Massachusetts this week.

An Emu broke out of its enclosure in New England and took off through town.

Surveillance cameras spotted the large, flightless bird, named Mallory, wandering through intersection of a Boston suburb.

Mallory's owner, Lee Flaherty, thinks she got spooked by a wild animal, jumped a 6-foot fence, and took off.

"She was terrified," Flaherty said.

With help from police, they finally captured Mallory and returned her to her pen. Other than a minor scrape on her leg, Mallory was unharmed.

