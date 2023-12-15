Woman seeking lost dog after being hit by car while out for a walk

Crystal Cranmore has more on the search for the missing dog.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the search for the missing dog.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the search for the missing dog.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the search for the missing dog.

BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is making a desperate plea for the return of one of her dogs after she was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Roberta Higginbottom suffered a broken elbow and lost of one her dogs as a result of the crash at Washington Street and Crusader Way in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Higginbottom was walking her two dogs, Bonnie and Maisy, through the crosswalk when she was struck.

"The car ran over my foot... (I) fell, broke my elbow," Higginbottom said. "She just kept going through. She never slowed down."

Higginbottom released her dogs' leashes in an attempt to spare them from the impact.

One-year-old Maisy was able to find her way home unharmed, only a block away. But three-year-old Bonnie has yet to return.

"She's my baby... This life isn't always easy, and there's things that give you comfort. She's one of them," said Higginbottom.

The family is offering $500 for the Shetland sheepdog's safe return.

Bonnie is my Velcro dog. If I go downstairs, she goes downstairs," Higginbottom said. "I just started walking home, hoping Bonnie would follow me."

Bonnie was last seen with a purple leash and a blue collar. She is brown with a white mane.

The driver involved stayed at the scene after the accident, police say. No charges have been filed.

ALSO READ | Loose steer spotted on train tracks near Newark Penn Station captured safely

Crystal Cranmore has the latest details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.