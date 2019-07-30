2019 Central Park Film Festival

NEW YORK -- Each year in August, the Central Park Conservancy hosts a week of evening film screenings. This event is FREE and all films are subject to weather cancellation.August 13, 2019: Back to the Future - 1985 (PG)August 14, 2019: Moonstruck - 1987 (PG)August 15, 2019: Black Panther - 2018 (PG-13)DETAILS:Gates open at 6:30pm, with a live DJ. All movies begin at dusk.Tickets are not required. All movies are open captioned. Event is subject to cancellation due to weather.In Central Park, the festival will be held on the landscape between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Street Cross Drive. Please enter the Park at 72nd Street at Central Park West or Fifth Avenue.Bring a picnic and a blanket.Glass bottles, video cameras, tape recorders, chairs and alcoholic beverages are not allowed. All bags may be searched.