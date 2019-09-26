ABC Fall Premiere Week: Exciting week of TV continues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall premiere week is one of the most exciting weeks of TV of the year.
ABC continues to roll out new shows and the return of fan favorites.
However, viewers will have to wait just a little longer to see one of the network's biggest stars.
Tiffany Hadish's take on "Kids Say the Darndest Things" premieres next Sunday.
Here is more on some of the shows that have premiered so far:
A Million Little Things: James Roday talks about season 2
Stumptown: What is Stumptown? | Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson talk friendship, stunt doubles
Schooled: AJ Michalka and Brett Dier talk Team Blainey vs. Team L.B. on season 2 premiere
Emergence: 'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing | Allison Tolman and Donald Faison talk about their characters | 'Emergence' cast digs into the mysteries of the show
Mixed-ish: Meet the rising young star at the center of ABC's new sitcom 'Mixed-ish' | Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about playing parents
The Good Doctor: Stars Gonzalez, Chang talk about their characters' relationship
