Arts & Entertainment

'Baseball Ballet' performers keep dancing during COVID-19 pandemic

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- In June of 2020, we told you about a dance company that turned a Central Park ball field into a studio in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alison Cook Beatty Dance Company's "Ballfield Ballet" were introduced to us by Eyewitness News anchor/reporter Lauren Glassberg, who observed that Beatty "calls them a team, and she is very much their coach."

Since then, the group has kept dancing all over New York City, with Beatty determined to keep performing at a time when most venues were shut down.

Dancing into what she calls "unknown territory," she has brought joy to her community and bonded her dancers closer together.

ALSO READ | ZivaKIDS: Actress turned meditation guru focuses on kids during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the program called "zivaKIDS."


Their beauty and grace has given us hope during a pandemic that paralyzed so many others. I found them dancing on the snowy steps of a brownstone in Harlem to the music of the classic tune. "My Favorite Things."

"I worry about them getting hurt and slipping," Beatty said. "And the cold, you know, it affects their muscles. We have to bundle up, but we just keep dancing."

The home for the rehearsal belonged to Carolyn Adams, who danced with the legendary Paul Taylor Company for 17 years before going on to train generations of younger dancers.

"(Beatty is) an innovative, determined, wonderful artist," she said. "And the bottom line is I also love the work. It comes out of a lot of collaborative effort, but she has a wonderful imagination."

That imagination, along with the trust of her dancers, sustained the troupe al through the pandemic, and they bonded as a result says their leader.

"It kept us together, and then it also allowed us to give back to the community," Beatty said. "We were able to share something positive with others which is part of our mission."

For more information, visit AlisonCookBeattyDance.org/.

ALSO READ | Lee Daniels and Andra Day take on Billie Holiday's legacy in new Hulu film
EMBED More News Videos

More than six decades have passed since legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday died virtually penniless in Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityharlemmanhattanentertainmentdanceballetcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccentral parksandy kenyoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through residential building in NJ, dozens displaced
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
Bus-obsessed 5-year-old gets special birthday surprise from MTA
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will test shot on kids, newborns
15-year-old killed in shooting at Arkansas school
Cuomo formally refers alleged sex harassment case to state AG
Arrest made in stabbing death of good Samaritan in Brooklyn
Mayor says some state-run sites not vaccinating enough city residents
More TOP STORIES News