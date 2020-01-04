bachelor

'The Bachelor' 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at Pilot Peter's 1st group date

LOS ANGELES -- The new "Bachelor" heartthrob, Pilot Peter, is flying onto TV screens this week, and Good Morning America got an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the first group date of the season.

The show's 25 contestants were put to the test on their first group date, buckling up for a human gyroscope.

"I'm all for pushing these women," "Bachelor" Peter Weber said. "Hopefully, they don't take themselves too seriously, you know, can joke around. I just want to push them, see them get a little goofy, dirty, and just let loose."

All of this is to show Peter they can be his co-pilot. Despite the first crazy challenge, contestant Jasmine B. said she had a great first impression of season 24's main man.

"He's so handsome. Yeah, I'm definitely very smitten by him. I think he has a way of making you feel just so comfortable," she said.

Peter also dished out details about night one, saying he gave his first rose to his mom! The parents visit the mansion right away on this first episode.

Catch the three-hour premiere of "The Bachelor" Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
