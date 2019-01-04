ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bird Box' fans streaming to Monrovia, California home for blindfolded selfies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans of the Netflix movie "Bird Box" have been flocking to a home in Monrovia to take blindfolded pictures where much of the Sandra Bullock thriller was filmed.

By
MONROVIA, California --
Rabid fandom for Netflix's smash horror hit "Bird Box" has inspired a new online challenge: People wearing blindfolds, just like Sandra Bullock's character in the horror film.

And many of the fans are also making the pilgrimage to Monrovia - to a house featured in the movie.

Outside the picturesque home people keep stopping by and covering their eyes to take a photo.

In "Bird Box" the characters have to wear blindfolds to protect themselves from evil.

The owner of the 110-year-old home says filming went on for three days inside her home. She says she doesn't mind its newfound fame or the visitors that have been flocking by all day, every day.

Neighbors, whose homes were also used off-camera during the shoot, don't seem to mind either.

"It's kinda funny," said local resident Mark Christensen. "Some people put the blindfolds on."

"You can see right now - there's a whole bunch of people over there and I don't think there's a half hour that goes by where there isn't somebody out here taking pictures."

But besides trekking to the home in Monrovia, the popular film has inspired another activity by fans - the "Bird Box Challenge." People blindfold themselves and try to go about their daily tasks. Sometimes the results can be amusing, but they also have led to at least a few injuries.

So many people have been participating that Netflix put out a warning asking people not to hurt themselves trying to perform the Bird Box Challenge.



More than 45 million accounts streamed "Bird Box" in the first seven days of its release, according to Netflix. It's a new record.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesnetflixviralmemeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
3 don't-miss comedies worth checking out in New York City this week
NJ entrepreneur overcomes depression to make 'Beyond The Silence'
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shots fired in Brooklyn apartment involved FBI agents
Government shutdown puts tax refunds in limbo
Robbery suspect escapes NYPD precinct in Brooklyn out window
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Pedestrian critically injured in Kips Bay hit-and-run
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Man accused of using app to expose self to young girls
Show More
City to make Fair Fares program rollout announcement
Boy, 5, walks out of NYC school, ends up on subway platform
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
More News