Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28 in California

Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, police say.
LOS ANGELES -- Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, police said.

LAPD and firefighters responded to a medical emergency around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Police said they found a person not breathing and later identified the deceased as Bobby Brown Jr.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death.

RELATED: Art installation in honor of Chadwick Boseman now on display at Downtown Disney

Landon Brown, Bobby Brown's oldest son, posted a tribute on Instagram with the caption "I love you forever King."

Bobby Brown Jr. is one of Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother is Kim Ward.

In 2015, Bobby Brown Jr.'s half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown died at 22 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

She was the only daughter between Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathswhitney houstonobituary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
AccuWeather: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
FDNY: Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire inside NYC building
NYC schools closed through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Knife attack breaks out in IHOP after mask argument
UPS worker pushed onto subway tracks in NYC
Show More
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
Woman brutally attacked in subway elevator during dispute over masks
The Countdown: Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
NBA Draft: Knicks select Obi Toppin; Nets deal 1st pick
Rapper seen on video with flamethrower on top of bus surrenders
More TOP STORIES News