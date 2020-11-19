Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28 in California

LOS ANGELES -- Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, police said.LAPD and firefighters responded to a medical emergency around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Police said they found a person not breathing and later identified the deceased as Bobby Brown Jr.Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death.Landon Brown, Bobby Brown's oldest son, posted a tribute on Instagram with the caption "I love you forever King."Bobby Brown Jr. is one of Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother is Kim Ward.In 2015, Bobby Brown Jr.'s half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown died at 22 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.She was the only daughter between Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston.