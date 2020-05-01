Coronavirus News: Broadway actor sings from apartment window for his neighbors

Brian Stokes Mitchell was recovering from coronavirus when he started going to his window to clap at 7 p.m. like many New Yorkers.
Then Stokes decided to sing for them too.
He says he thought it would be a one night event, but was pleasantly surprised the next night when a crowd started to gather outside his Upper West Side apartment, happy to have a free show.
"I guess word started getting around because now there's quite a crowd assembled out there," Stokes said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address