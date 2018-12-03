ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's court date rescheduled in strip club melee in Queens

The alleged incident happened back in August at a strip club in Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B's court appearance in connection with an alleged assault at a Queens strip club was adjourned to a future date.

The 26-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.

At least 10 people are said to have been involved in the chaos.

It happened just weeks after Cardi B was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

The new date has yet to be announced.

