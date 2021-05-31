Carolines on Broadway comedy club cuts a ribbon to celebrate its comeback

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10694033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon reports on Carolines on Broadway comedy club preparing to reopen.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- It's no joke: Carolines on Broadway is celebrating its reopening.A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held Monday at the iconic comedy club.Carolines reopened over the weekend, becoming one of the first live entertainment venues to operate in Times Square in more than a year.The club first opened in 1982 and has become a cultural institution, hosting legendary performers and producing the New York Comedy festival."It feels so good! We're close to reopening, getting back to normal. I can't tell you how relieved I am. I had more tension and stress not being open than getting everything done right now," owner Caroline Hirsch said last week.Her first show since the pandemic began in March of last year opened on Thursday, May 27 with Donnell Rawlings as the headliner."To be able to see this club some back to life and to be able to make this person laugh and that person laugh, I'm super excited about it," Rawlings said.During the pandemic, he found a silver lining in the dark cloud. Rawlings got to spend time with his 4-year-old son after years spent on the road, and he even found a way to perform. He was part of a series of shows staged by his old friend Dave Chappelle in an Ohio cornfield where fans could remain socially distanced.But nowwill be closer to business as usual.----------