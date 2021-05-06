Arts & Entertainment

'Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission' | Full documentary

By and Toby Hershkowitz
EMBED <>More Videos

Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission | Full documentary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When Broadway shut down due to COVID-19 last March, the impact was dramatic.

Broadway became an economic wasteland: hundreds of thousands of jobs lost and an economic toll totaling more than $1 billion.

Now, Eyewitness News pulls back the curtain on these statistics to show you the human cost in a powerful new documentary, 'Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission', chronicling the personal struggles of performers, florists, dry cleaners, and an ENT doctor who treats the voices of Broadway singers.

Related: Broadway shows will be allowed to open again in New York City on September 14

How have people survived? Will they still be around when curtains rise again this fall?

With the recent announcement heralding Broadway's return in the fall, Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger examines how Broadway has been forever changed and looks ahead to the revival of Broadway as a beacon of hope for a city that has suffered so much.

Related: Broadway shows start announcing their return dates for post-COVID fall reopening

"There are so many hidden victims of the Broadway shutdown," Einiger said. So many stories that haven't been told until now.

The complete documentary can be streamed above or on your television set using ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattantimes squarenew yorkhell's kitchencoronavirus new york cityticketsdancingdocumentaryfyi broadwaycoronavirustimes squarecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksmall business survivalbroadway ticketsnew york cityentertainmentactorbusinesssmall businesstouristsingingnew york city newstheaterbroadwaytourismoriginals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News