Cirque du Soleil bringing new Christmas show, 'Twas the Night Before...' to New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A brand new Cirque du Soleil theatrical production is coming to New York City this Christmas, and tickets are on sale Friday.
'Twas the Night Before... will make its debut at The Madison Square Garden Company's venues -- The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden -- from December 12 through December 29, 2019, for 28 performances.
The show is a new spin on the beloved holiday classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine, a vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike.
"We are thrilled to return to Chicago and New York with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic," Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil said. "'Twas the Night Before... is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time."
For more information, visit MSG.com/family or call 866-858-0008.
For the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden run, groups of nine or more please call 212-465-6080.
Tickets start at $40, and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.
