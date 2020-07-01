Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus News: Gamers vs. COVID-19 in search for a vaccine

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The search for a coronavirus vaccine could come through your home computer.

Millions of people around the world have agreed to let their desktops be used in the fight against COVID-19, with video gamers at the forefront of the effort.

But could playing video games actually help cure COVID-19? The answer is yes, says,Thomas Gronnevik, CEO and co-founder of social online gaming platform Wasder.

"Gamers are now stepping up and saying, 'Look, we have the resources, let us help fight this to the best of our ability,'" he said.

Those resources are contained in the hard drive of every home computer.

"There's a project at Stanford where they basically created a software that takes spare CPU and GPU cycles, some of the power from your computer, and utilizes that in medicine research," Gronnevik said.

The spare processing power is accessed by scientists by way of a website, explains Gregory Bowman, an Associate Professor at Washington University School of Medicine.

"What you can do as a gamer or someone, anyone who wants to help, is go to Folding@Home.org and download our software and start it up," he said. "And it'll run on the background on your computer."

Dr. Bowman is on front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, trying to understand it, and, "searching for small molecule chemicals to inhibit the virus."

But that's easier said than done.

"The calculations we want to run are extremely intensive," he said. "The easy ones would take like 100 years on a powerful desktop, and we have others that would take tens of millions of years."

These complex calculations can be performed in stages by tapping into the computers of gamers around the world. Their machines are ideal because their hardware tends to be more powerful than the average home computer.

"You know, a lot of times, games you're going about saving the virtual world," Dr. Bowman said. "And now, now this is an opportunity to bring that same attitude to bear on helping to save the real world, and it's really cool to see people coming together over that mission."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcoronavirustechnologyvideo gamecoronavirus pandemicsandy kenyoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn
NY COVID-19 cluster linked to house party with symptomatic host
Some still homeless 8 months after Queens sewage spill
Texas Lt. Gov.: Dr. Fauci 'doesn't know what he's talking about'
Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms cause flooding
Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but face masks optional
Show More
85-foot crane crashes down on home in New Jersey
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter 'sign' in NYC 'symbol of hate'
Newark regains control of public schools after 25 years
Here's when and where 15 pools in NYC will open
More TOP STORIES News