ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles district attorney reviewing sex assault case against Sylvester Stallone

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for MGM/AP Images)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The Santa Monica Police Department presented the case to the DA's office. SMPD says the initial complaint was filed with police in November 2017 relating to an allegation of sexual misconduct from the 1990s.

Additional details of the case were not released.

Last year, during initial media reports about the Santa Monica case, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

The DA's office did not say how long it was expected to take to review the case.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsylvester stallonesexual assaultcelebrity crimecelebrityCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News