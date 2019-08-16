Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland: Woman saves ticket she won 30 years ago, gets into park for free

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A Canadian woman made it back to Disneyland more than 30 years after her last visit. She had a prize to cash in.

Tamia Richardson of Edington, Alberta last visited Disneyland when she was 14 years old. It was during Disneyland's 30th anniversary and Tamia won a pass to use for a return visit.

She kept the pass and used it Thursday when she returned to Disneyland with her two daughters Mia and Maren.

Her wait paid off. In 1985 her ticket price was $16.50!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Vaping dangers prompt health advisory in NY
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in line of duty
Police: CT man may have purchased weapons for mass shooting
2 wanted for breaking into woman's bedroom with gun in Queens
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Show More
NYC opens bike lane on dangerous section of 2nd Avenue
Construction to begin on 42nd Street Shuttle train
AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
More TOP STORIES News