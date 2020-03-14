disney+ streaming service

Disney+ to drop 'Frozen 2' 3 months early to surprise families dealing with coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ is surprising subscribers with an early release of "Frozen 2" as families struggle to adjust to major changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hit sequel, originally slated for release in June, will be available beginning Sunday.

"'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

Internationally, "Frozen 2" will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday.

This move comes as millions of schools have closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and some families must figure out ways to comfort and entertain children in quarantine and isolation.

RELATED: Tips for keeping kids occupied in quarantine

"Frozen 2," starring Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie follows the sisters on a journey to discover the source of Elsa's powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmovie newscoronavirusdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Top seven celebrity looks of the week
'Stargirl' celebrates being different
Pixar film brings awareness to autism while making Filipino-American cinematic history
Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Testing ramps up, NYC schools to stay open
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: NJ preparing to close schools statewide if necessary
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
Child tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Jazz player
House passes coronavirus aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
More TOP STORIES News