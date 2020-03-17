Coronavirus News: 'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for COVID-19

The man who survived several brushes with death on "Game of Thrones" is dealing with one in real life.
Hivju and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway.
"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he said in his Instagram post.
The actor says he is showing minor symptoms similar to a cold and encouraged everyone to take precautions.
Actor Idris Elba also announced Monday on Twitter he had tested positive for coronavirus.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know