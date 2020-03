Coronavirus News: 'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the popular HBO series, announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The man who survived several brushes with death on "Game of Thrones" is dealing with one in real life.Hivju and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway."There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he said in his Instagram post.The actor says he is showing minor symptoms similar to a cold and encouraged everyone to take precautions.Actor Idris Elba also announced Monday on Twitter he had tested positive for coronavirus