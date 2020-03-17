Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for COVID-19

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the popular HBO series, announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man who survived several brushes with death on "Game of Thrones" is dealing with one in real life.

Hivju and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he said in his Instagram post.

The actor says he is showing minor symptoms similar to a cold and encouraged everyone to take precautions.


Actor Idris Elba also announced Monday on Twitter he had tested positive for coronavirus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
Where coronavirus has spread in the United States
Say Goodbye to Hollywood: TV, film production shuts down
Nervous shoppers empty store shelves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
3rd coronavirus death in NJ as schools, bars, restaurants close
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
Man found dead after Brooklyn building fire; suspect in custody
21-year-old '7th Heaven' actor killed in car crash
Show More
Good Samaritan helps neighbors with grocery runs amid COVID-19
LI inmate put in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
NYC schools closed at least until April 20
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
More TOP STORIES News