The Grinch takes on Bloomingdale's: Exclusive 1st look at holiday windows

Kemberly Richardson reports on the sneak peak look at Bloomingdale's holiday windows.

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The dedicated team at Bloomingdale's flagship store in Manhattan will unveil six holiday window displays next Monday, but on Thursday, Eyewitness News was given a sneak peak at the magical spaces.

And for the first time ever, we were actually allowed inside the windows.

This year's theme centers around the Grinch and will reflect how the grumpy but lovable fella transforms from a loner to a giving creature.

The window team started planning for the project in the spring and has spent months building, assembling and installing the pieces.

They work with artisans and production companies all over our area, and like years past, there will be several interactive components.

Outside of the holidays, a group of seven or so people changes the window displays every three weeks. But this time of year is special for everyone at the store.

Over the next few days, the window team will be working around the clock to get everything just right.

There will be a big celebration Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Bloomingdale's on Lexington Avenue and East 60th Street.

