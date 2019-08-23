D23

Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney Plus streaming service

By Danny Clemens
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This is what dreams are made of: a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot!

Hilary Duff is set to return for a "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff on Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming service, the company announced Friday at its D23 fan expo. The company said Duff will play an "older, wiser" Lizzie in the new series.



Duff has repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, could be in the works. She starred for three years on the Disney Channel sitcom and film, which earned a cult following among millennials, in the early 2000s.

Disney hasn't yet said if any other original cast members have signed on for the new series.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019, though it's not clear when the "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff will premiere.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23televisiondisneydisney channeldisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
Body cam video shows deadly NJ police-involved shooting
66-year-old man stabbed on A subway train in Brooklyn
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
Terrifying moments aboard flight as cabin fills with smoke
Woman hit with brick in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
Officials: Tenants let back in to building with 'unacceptable' conditions following fire
Show More
NJ man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old
2 NYC women caught in 2015 terrorism sting plead guilty
Strong storm causes wall collapse, tears down trees on LI
Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner
Teen arrested in Brooklyn car theft with 1-year-old inside
More TOP STORIES News