'Jeopardy!' prepares to find out who is 'The Greatest of All Time'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Who is the greatest "Jeopardy!" player of all time? Is it Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row? Is it Brad Rutter, who's made more money here than any other game show contestant in history or "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer, who played for two electrifying months last year? The first to win three matches earns the title."I'm glad this got settled on the "Jeopardy!" set instead of internet arguments," Jennings told me sitting next to his fellow champions. "Could've been settled in the streets," joked Jeopardy James, prompting Jennings to muse, "That's what we should have done, right?" Rutter added that all three of them can claim to be the best, "I think we all have a good argument it's just that somebody's argument just got a lot better!"For the first of these games in primetime, the topics will be tougher said Rutter, "You'll just have to tune in to see. It'll be challenging for the home audience because I can't speak for you two guys, but it was challenging for us!" And, at that, they all chimed in, with a big, "Yeah!"As a professional gambler, Holzhauer knows how to bet big and has demonstrated repeated willingness to risk large amounts of money in Final Jeopardy. He's in his 30s. The others are in their 40s. Jennings was in his 20s when he started winning, and he said, "youstart to realize that you don't always have the name at the tip of your tongue like you used to." James agreed, "People say the reflexes are a little bit better (when you're younger), but the way I look at it these two have had more years to gain experience. They know some stuff from maybe half a generation before I was born."Host Alex Trebek's fight against pancreatic cancer has inspired all three of these champions to wear purple awareness ribbons, in support of those with the disease. Jennings saw Trebek shortly after his diagnosis was worried he might be saying goodbye to him for good, so he was pleasantly surprised when he arrived to tape the primetime shows."At 'The Greatest of all Time' tournament, he was feeling pretty good, and he was looking good, and he was as sharp as I have ever seen him," Jennings said.Trebek is equally complimentary about the champions saying, "They didn't win all that money by accident!"