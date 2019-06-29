K-pop boy band EXO welcomes Trumps to South Korea

Did you know that it is @IvankaTrump’s second time meeting @weareoneEXO? First, it was at #PyeongChang2018 and now at @TheBlueHouseKR ! pic.twitter.com/su8GE96Ydo — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 29, 2019

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president - and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. The group also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.