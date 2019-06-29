south korea

K-pop boy band EXO welcomes Trumps to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president - and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. The group also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth koreamusic newspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTH KOREA
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman choked in attempted sexual assault in East Village
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport
Husband, wife killed in crash in front of their NJ home
Record-breaking pride run kicks off WorldPride in NYC
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to head in Brooklyn home
Show More
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
4 hurt after car crashes into house on Long Island
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting
More TOP STORIES News