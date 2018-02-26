ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest on the filmaker's health scare. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

GLENDALE, California --
Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith says he has suffered a massive heart attack.

The New Jersey native posted a photo of himself at the hospital early Monday morning.

The "Clerks" filmmaker said he was in between his comedy shows Sunday night in Glendale, California when he started feeling sick.

"The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")," Smith wrote.

If he had not gone to the hospital, his doctor says he would have died.

"But for now, I'm still above ground!" he wrote.

Smith's show "Kevin Smith Live!" was at the Alex Theater in Glendale.

In addition to "Clerks," Smith wrote and directed "Chasing Amy" and "Mallrats," among other films, and he owns a comic book store featured in the reality television show "Comic Book Men."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee attend Harlem Week event
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Review: Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News