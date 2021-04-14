Arts & Entertainment

Lincoln Center transforming plaza into park for outdoor performances

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lincoln Center is going green.

The New York City landmark will put a synthetic lawn around its plaza and fountain next month for a series of outdoor performances.

"The Green" will transform approximately 14,000 square feet of open concrete into a more inviting environment for New Yorkers to enjoy the park-like space.

"When invited to consider how the physical space of Josie Robertson Plaza could be re-envisioned to be a more inclusive and inviting environment, I immediately thought that by changing the ground surface from hard paving stones with no seating to a material like grass, suddenly anyone would be able to sit anywhere," said celebrated set designer Mimi Lien.

ALSO READ | Hundreds of candles lit around Lincoln Center fountain in remembrance of New Yorkers lost to COVID

Books will be available for borrowing from the New York Public Library and a small snack bar is planned for the northeast corner.

Pop-up performances of all kinds will be offered throughout summer and fall -- including music, dance and family friendly performances and workshops.

The installation opens May 10 and will remain in place until September.



It will be the physical centerpiece of Restart Stages, an initiative to use outdoor spaces for live performances.

The green space will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Social distancing will be required and it will be cleaned regularly.

ALSO READ | Tiny terriers scare off bear at California hillside home
EMBED More News Videos

A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentupper west sidemanhattannew york citylincoln centerparkperforming arts
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
The Countdown: J&J vaccine paused; Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
COVID death certificate issue could affect burial reimbursement
Show More
Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber's fatal crash: NTSB
Guide dogs give blind, visually impaired students newfound freedom
Eli Manning, Giants help posthumously grant NJ girl's Make-A-Wish
AccuWeather: Mild mix
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
More TOP STORIES News