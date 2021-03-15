coronavirus new york city

Hundreds of candles lit around Lincoln Center fountain in remembrance of New Yorkers lost to COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of candles were lit around Lincoln Center's iconic fountain on in remembrance of the 30,000 New Yorkers lost so far to the pandemic.

The fountain lights were turned off for 30 minutes as New Yorkers paused for a Day of Remembrance -- exactly one year since the first person died of COVID in New York City.

"It's so emotional then to see something like this to pay tribute," said Karen Colligan.

Earlier, a moving tribute was filmed outdoors at Lincoln Center in honor of New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19.

The Young People's Chorus of New York City performed the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'



