Arts & Entertainment

MAD magazine ending newsstand run, special editions still coming

BURBANK, Calif. -- Long-running satirical publication MAD magazine will be leaving newsstands this fall. Really.

The illustrated humor magazine will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers - but after its fall issue, it will just reprint previously published material.

The only new material will come in special editions at the end of the year.

DC, the division of Warner Brothers that publishes the magazine, said MAD will pull from nostalgic cartoons and parodies published over the magazine's 67-year run.

The company also said it would still publish MAD special collections.

Illustrators and comedians, including one-time guest editor "Weird Al" Yankovic, mourned the magazine's effective closure online.

"It's pretty much the reason I turned out weird," he said on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
Commuting nightmare: NJ truck crash stranded drivers for hours
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Husband, wife found dead in river, child found alive in SUV
Show More
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash
Security, mass transit information for July 4 in NYC
License to kill: Florida agency encourages residents to kill iguanas
4th of July revelers celebrate at beaches, boardwalks, parades
More TOP STORIES News