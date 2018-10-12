Theme for this Sunday #DWTSJuniors is to dance to a song that came out the year you where born. For me I was born 2007 and I picked #AvrilLavigne #Girlfriend ☄️ So Artyon and I are gonna kill with a Jive number this Sunday night on ABC at 8pm💥 pic.twitter.com/GlBoQhgLbj — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG_07) October 11, 2018

This may make you feel old! This week, the contestants onwill dance to songs that came out the year they were born. For all of them, that means after the year 2000.Ariana Greenblatt of, and Disney'swill be dancing toby Avril Lavigne, as Ariana was born in the year 2007."It is super fun being on the show! I love dancing and performing," Ariana said.This week she'll be dancing the jive with her juniors pro partner, 11-year-old Artyon Celestine."Best mentor, best choreography, best friend," Artyon said of his pro mentor Brandon Armstrong.Armstrong is also a pro partner on the grown up original version of. He's competing with Tinashe this season and training the juniors at the same time!"They are crazy talented kids and it is so fun getting to work with them," Armstrong said.The duo is tied in the top spot right now so it seems pretty safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of them this season!