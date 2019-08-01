PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- On this week's brand-new 'Holey Moley', it's east coast versus west coast when a local New Jersey contestant, Joe DePrima of Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey, faces off with California native, aka "the wizard of mini-golf" in a round that culminates in a sudden-death putt-off tiebreaker.
ABC's new primetime summer show 'Holey Moley' is miniature golf on a grand scale, even though there's nothing miniature about it.
Our New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya, decided to try his hand and battle Joe himself at Paramus Mini Golf Course in Paramus, New Jersey.
Every Thursday, "Holey Moley," ABC's No. 1 mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups.
Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley."
At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
The new episode, "Never Count Out the Beard", airs tonight, August 1st, at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
It's all part of ABC's "Summer Fun and Games," starting at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC 7.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
HOLEY MOLEY! New Jersey contestant competes on ABC's miniature golf competition show
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News