ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent celebrity and notable deaths

Richard Benjamin Harrison, the grandfather figure affectionately known as "The Old Man" on the television show "Pawn Stars" has died, his son Rick Harrison said.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop announced his death on Facebook Monday morning, saying he died over the weekend surrounded by his family.



He was referred to as the "the brains behind the brawn" of the pawn shop and was well known for his blunt advice.

Harrison was born on March 4, 1941.

According to his bio on the show's website, he moved to Las Vegas in 1981, where the shop is located, after retiring from the Navy and losing in the real estate market.

The Old Man was a popular favorite on "Pawn Stars," the History Channel reality series centered on the daily business of the pawn shop, which he co-owned with his son Rick.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News