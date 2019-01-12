NETFLIX

Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'

Police say a teenager participating in the latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on a parkway and will face reckless driving charges. (Layton City Police Dept.)

LAYTON, Utah --
Police say a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called "Bird Box Challenge."

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate "Bird Box," a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.

Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he'd have to give: Don't drive while blindfolded.

