PROGRAMMING NOTE: 'Live,' 'Tamron Hall' and 'The View' airing on alternate channel 7.2

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Due to Wednesday's September 11th ceremony coverage, WABC's regularly scheduled morning programming will air on an alternate channel.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Tamron Hall Show," "The View" and the last half hour of "Good Morning America" will be shown on Channel 7.2 on your antenna and on the following cable channels:
Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240
Optimum: Channel 110
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
