Rapper Cardi B indicted in Queens strip club melee

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B has been indicted by a Queens grand jury in connection with a melee inside a strip club last year.
The charges against the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, will be unsealed when she appears in court next Tuesday afternoon.
She was originally charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment for a dispute with bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing last August.
Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband
The Grammy-winner rejected a plea deal last April to third-degree assault, which included no jail time.
Prosecutors told a judge judge last month that "further investigation necessitated" her case be presented to a grand jury.
Cardi B told the judge she would not be testifying before the grand jury
