Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack, family says

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack."I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets."I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.