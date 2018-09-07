ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says

A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City home, authorities said on Friday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.

A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.

Miller, who also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year, was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.

After the breakup, Grande tweeted: "pls take care of yourself."


Los Angeles police said they responded to a report of a deceased person at a home on the same block where Miller is listed as a resident, but released no other details.

McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.


While Miller didn't have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.

Some information from the Associated Press.

