Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says

pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

Go get tickets for tour.



Thundercat

J.I.D.



I’m bringing a band.



The show is going to be special every night.



I wish it started tomorrow.



It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.Miller, who also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year, was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.After the breakup, Grande tweeted: "pls take care of yourself."Los Angeles police said they responded to a report of a deceased person at a home on the same block where Miller is listed as a resident, but released no other details.McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.While Miller didn't have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.----------