'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice asks to be sent to Italy

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There is a change of tune from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice, who is now asking to be sent to Italy while awaiting his deportation appeal.

The move comes after a judge denied his request to return to his New Jersey home while awaiting the decision.

Giudice has been living in an ICE facility since March, when he was released from prison.

Both Joe and his wife, Teresa Giudice, served prison sentences for fraud.

