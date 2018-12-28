ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Year's Rockin' Eve: Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy ready to host from Times Square

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy discuss ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Sandy Kenyon.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2018, preparations are underway in New York City to put on one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the world.

Jenny McCarthy will join Ryan Seacrest Monday night to host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" in Times Square.

While this New Year's Eve will not be as cold as last year, rain is expected to fall in NYC.

"It adds to the story, it becomes a character in the whole narrative," Seacrest said. "I think it adds to the performers' anxiety a little more than ours."

Christina Aguilera will headline this year's show, which means she will perform right before midnight.

Other performers include New Kids on the Block, Ciara, Weezer, Shawn Mendes, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

