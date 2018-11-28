HOLIDAY

New Year's Rockin' Eve performers list includes Ella Mai, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa (left), Charlie Puth (center) and Ella Mai (right) will all be performing in Hollywood for the big celebration ringing in 2019. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The holiday season is heating up, and so is the line-up for the big show that will bring it to a close.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.

Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.

After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"


Here's the full list of performers so far.

TIMES SQUARE
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

HOLLYWOOD
Host: Ciara

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Macklemore with Skylar Grey

Ella Mai
Charlie Puth

NEW ORLEANS
Host: Lucy Hale

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCtelevisionmusicholidaynew year's eve
Related
What's your wish for 2018? Turn it into confetti!
HOLIDAY
Buying your Christmas tree on the street? Prices may vary
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best gaming events in New York City this week
3 hot jazz performances in New York City this week
Government and politics events worth seeking out in New York City this week
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
FBI: Body found during search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Police: Wedding photographer seduced guest, peed on tree
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
'Fearless Girl' statue moved from spot opposite bull
15-year-old girl shot while walking down Bronx street
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
Show More
Video: Pope praises boy with disability who ran on stage
1 dead in LI house fire, 2 others escape burning home
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
$15,000 worth of exotic birds stolen from CT pet store
More News