Second weekly pop-up performance held at Broadway theater

'New York Pops Up" hosted its second performance at a Broadway theater. This week's performance featured cast members from hits like West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton.
A series of ten shows began last week with a performance at the St. James Theatre with Nathan Lane and tap dancer Savion Glover.
The shows are being used as a template to get Broadway back open, hopefully in September.
