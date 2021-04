Star-studded in-person red carpet premiere for 3rd season of 'Pose'

EMBED >More News Videos Nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Carey Mulligan and Andra Day were all decked out in gold from head to toe.

EMBED >More News Videos Sandy Kenyon reports on "Soul," the Oscar nominated Disney/Pixar film.

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York City (WABC) -- A star-studded premiere in Manhattan Thursday night was the first red carpet event in the city since the coronavirus pandemic hit.A socially-distanced premiere for the final season of the ground-breaking series "Pose" was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Time Warner Building in Columbus Circle.The show's stars, including lead actor Billy Porter, were in attendance."I hope it empowers the generation behind us to know and understand that they are enough just as they are," Porter said.The cast took a moment to reflect on the legacy of the show."My word of the day is 'resilience,' and it shows that women like myself can actually be mothers and that we can raise resilient children," star MJ Rodriguez said. "And that we are not 'other than,' we are simply who we are."Pose is a drama about New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and, in the second season, early 1990s.Featured characters are dancers and models who compete for trophies and recognition in this underground culture, and who support one another in a network of chosen families known as houses.In 2019, Porter won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the first openly gay Black man to be nominated for and win in an Emmy lead acting category.The series was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.The third and final season of the critically-acclaimed series premieres Sunday night at 10 p.m. on FX.----------