Arts & Entertainment

'The Courier' review: An absorbing, fun spy thriller that had Sandy Kenyon on the edge of his seat

By
I see more than 200 movies every year for work, and viewers sometimes ask me to name the films I see just for fun, "The Courier" is one such film.

I majored in history at Princeton and tend to favor pictures that are based on true stories, or in the case of this one, incredible true stories!

"This is unexpected," a British businessman tells a man from British Intelligence and woman from the CIA, played by Rachel Brosnahan, over lunch in 1960. "I can't believe I'm actually having lunch with spies."

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a real person, the late Greville Wynne, who is recruited to serve as "The Courier" to bring back crucial intelligence from a high-level source in the government of the USSR.

The stakes have never been higher than 60 years ago just before The Cuban Missile Crisis.
MORE MOVIES | 'The Father' review: Hopkins, Colman lead Oscar class
EMBED More News Videos

Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar for his lead role in "The Silence of the Lambs" nearly 30 years ago, is once again the favorite for his role in "The Father."


President John F. Kennedy is overheard in the film telling the American people that, "the weapons of war must be abolished before they abolish us."

After one tense trip from London to Moscow that had me on the edge of my seat, the businessman goes back again and again, putting a strain on his family.

"I am asking you to stop going to Moscow," Sheila Wynne, played by Jessie Buckley, says. "I am asking you as your wife."

She thinks he's having an affair, which he is not, but it's actually a friendship that elevates this film above the typical spy thriller.

"Maybe we are only two people, but this is how things change," his Russian contact Oleg Penkovsky, played by Merab Ninidze, tells Cumberbatch's character in the course of a close relationship between two men on opposite sides of the Cold War.
ALSO ON THE MARQUEE | 'Nomadland' review: One of the year's best films
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon takes a look at the critically acclaimed film, Nomadland


The last half hour of "The Courier" is truly harrowing as the KGB begins to figure out what the two guys are doing.

What's never less than totally absorbing is watching Cumberbatch at the top of his game so that I wasn't even aware he acting.

"He's so precise and wants to kind of experience and explore something with you," said co-star Jessie Buckley in a studio featurette for the film, and that's "all you ever really want to have on set."

If you haven't been to a movie theater in the last year, going to see this film is a great way to get back in the habit. My wife, Eileen Goudge and I enjoyed it during a recent date night, and we think you will as well.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviemovie theateractormovie newsmovie reviewsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt when car jumps curb, hits pedestrian after NYC crash
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
Here's how to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Cuomo under fire from some in NYC as top aide speaks out
Show More
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for young son of fallen firefighter
COVID Updates: Remdesivir shortens infection in patients, study shows
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
25,000 opt back into NYC in-person learning
NJ expanding vaccine eligibility to 55+ on April 5, target May 1 for all
More TOP STORIES News