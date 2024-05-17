  • Watch Now
Jersey City police cruiser among 3 vehicles involved in serious crash

WABC logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 4:20PM
At least 3 cars, including police cruiser involved in serious crash
Newscopter 7 is over the scene.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Jersey City after a police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

It happened at Martin Luther King Drive and Stegman Street shortly before noon.

At least three cars appear to be involved, including the Jersey City police car.

There is no word yet on any possible injuries or what led to the crash.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

