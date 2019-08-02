Tickets on sale for 'Friends' pop-up experience coming to New York City

A new "Friends" pop-up named, "The One with the Pop-up," is coming to the big apple in September. Tickets to "The One with the Pop-Up" are officially on sale!
Fans can explore set re-creations, including Central Perk (did someone say orange couch?), props, and costumes that have defined 25 years of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe.
Check out the map of the immersive pop-up experience:
There are set recreations and of course, "Central Perk!" Visitors will be encouraged to take photos and post them on social media using #friendspopup.
Do you love "The One with All the Thanksgivings?" You can shake a turkey on your own head.
When you want attention during the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/Q1M1587bL3— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) November 21, 2018
Or, what about "PIVOT!" Think you could do better than Ross? Give it a try!
#PIVOT! pic.twitter.com/pNA9iMQjna— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) August 23, 2017
The location will also have special "Friends" merchandise for sale. To buy tickets visit the pop-up website.
The exhibit runs from September 7 through October 6. The pop-up is celebrating 25 years since the show began. For more information, visit https://www.friends25popup.com/
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube