NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --For the Tony Awards, Katie Lynch, of BackStageBite helps you plan the menu for your watch party.
Watch the video above for all of your watch party snacks themed after this year's nominated shows! See the full recipes below.
Mean Girls: Is Butter A Carb Popcorn
INGREDIENTS:
-2/3 C Popcorn Kernels
-6 TBSP Canola Oil
-2/3 C Milk
-1 TBSP White Corn Syrup
-Pinch of Salt
-2 C Sugar
-2 Drops Pink Food Coloring
-Pink Himalayan Salt to taste
DIRECTIONS:
-Pop Popcorn and set aside
-Heat milk and corn syrup over low heat in a small sauce pan
-Add sugar and combine until fully dissolved
-Allow to heat to a small boil
-Remove from heat and add food coloring
-In a large bowl drizzle pink syrup over all popcorn and stir until popcorn is completely coated
-Pour out popcorn onto a parchment lined cookie sheet and layout coated popcorn
-Sprinkle with pink salt
-Bake at 250 degrees for 15 minutes
-Remove and let cool
-Break apart popcorn and top with extra salt if desired
Sponge Bob Square Pants: Mr. Krabs' Krusty Crab Cakes
INGREDIENTS:
-3 Cans Shredded or Chunk Crab
-2 Eggs
-2 TBSP Dijon Mustard
-1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
-1tsp Old Bay seasoning
- C Finely chopped Red Pepper
- C Breadcrumbs
-1 tsp dried parsley
-Canola Oil
HORSE RADDISH DILL SOUR CREAM:
-1/2 C Sour Cream
-1 TBSP dried dill
-1 TBSP Horseradish
DIRECTIONS:
-Wisk together eggs, mustard and Worcestershire sauce
-With your hands combine eggs with all ingredients except Oil until all seasonings are evenly distributed
-Form crab cakes into desired size and flatten in palm of your hand
-Preheat and coat sauté pan with oil
-Cook Crab Cakes on both sides for approximately 4-5 minutes
-Remove from pan and let sit on a paper towel to absorb excess oil
-Combine all ingredients for sour cream and serve on top of your finished crab cakes!
Frozen: Blueberry Lemonade Icicles
INGREDIENTS:
-2 C Lemonade
-1/4 C Blueberries
DIRECTIONS:
-Fill Popsicle mold almost to the top
-Add 4-5 blueberries trying to disburse berries throughout the mold. *Blueberries float in lemonade
-Freeze for 3-5 hours or until completely frozen
-Run Popsicle molds under warm water to loosen Popsicle to make it easier to remove from mold
Latin History for Morons: Latin History for Empanadas
INGREDIENTS:
-4 C Flour
-2 tsp Baking Powder
-Pinch of Salt
-1 Stick of Butter
-1 Egg
-1 C Water
FILLING:
-1lb Chorizo Sausage
-1 Onion
-Salt & Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
-Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl
-Cut in butter until the consistency of pebbles are formed
-Add water until dough is formed (may be more or less than 1 C)
-Set dough aside
-In a skillet brown your onions and add chorizo and seasonings then cook until slightly under and set aside
-Roll out dough until about inch thick and cut into circles using a large cutter
-Fill each circle with a mound of filling and fold the other half of the circle over to shape your empanada
-Crimp edges of empanada with a fork to seal tight
-In a small bowl beat your egg with a little water to create an egg wash
-Brush the top of each of your empanadas
-Bake empanadas at 400 Degrees for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown
Farinelli and the King: FARROnelli and the King
INGREDIENTS:
-1 C Dried Farro
-2 C Shelled Edamame
-1 C Cherry Tomatoes
-1 Large Carrot
DRESSING:
-1/4 C Olive Oil
-2 TBSP Champagne Vinegar
-2 Lemons
-Salt and Pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
-Cook Farro according to package and set aside to cool
-Slice tomatoes and shred carrots
-Combine all ingredients for your salad in a large bowl
-Combine all dressing ingredients and dress salad according to taste
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Harry Potter and the Cursed Chips
INGREDIENTS:
-3 Raw Beets
-Canola Oil
-Salt to taste
-Cayenne Pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
-Thinly slice beets into chip shapes
-Rinse beets under warm water and pat dry with paper towel
-Heat canola oil over medium heat
-Add beet chips a few at a time into oil until crispy
-Remove chips from oil and place on paper towel to absorb excess oil
-Toss chips with salt and cayenne pepper
The Children: Truffle Trio
INGREDIENTS:
-1 C Heavy Cream
-1 C Semi Sweet Chocolate
-1 C Milk Chocolate
-1 C White Chocolate
-1/4 C Coco Powder
-1/4 C Finely Chopped Nuts (Walnuts or Pecans)
-Powdered Sugar for finishing
DIRECTIONS:
-In a sauce pot heat 1/2 Cup of heavy cream over medium heat
-Add 1 Cups of Semi Sweet Chocolate to your heavy cream until your chocolate is fully melted
-Remove from heat and place in a bowl and refrigerate for 2-3 hours (to expedite the process place chocolate in the freezer until firm)
-Once your chocolate is firm use a melon baller to form your round truffles
-Place back in refrigerator to keep chilled
-Repeat process for milk chocolate and white chocolate
-Lightly coat dark chocolate truffles with coco powder
-Coat milk chocolate truffles with crushed nuts
-Coat white chocolate truffles with powdered sugar
-Keep truffles refrigerated until ready to serve
Junk: Scotch & Bonds
INGREDIENTS:
-1 oz Scotch Whisky
-3/4 oz Drambuie
-Honey
DIRECTIONS:
-Coat the rim of your glass with honey
-Mix together scotch and Drambuie over ice in glass and gently stir
The Band's Visit: Conductors' Cocktail
INGREDIENTS:
-2oz Vodka
-1 TBSP Simple Syrup
-Squeeze of a Lemon
-1 Egg White
DIRECTIONS:
-In a shaker with ice add vodka, simple syrup and lemon shake well
-Remove ice, add egg white and shake again to ensure froth
-Serve straight up and enjoy!
To learn more about Katie, watch her episode on Social Superstars below.
You can watch all of the episodes on BackStageBite's YouTube channel or on BroadwayWorld's website.