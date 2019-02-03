MARVEL

Marvel drops new 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' spots during Super Bowl: WATCH

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which Marvel released on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Marvel)

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for Marvel fans.

During the Sunday night broadcast, the studio released new television spots promoting two hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.


Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.

In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmarvelSuper Bowl 53super bowl commercialSuper Bowl
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Queens subway station after dispute
Power restored Brooklyn federal jail, staff working to restore facility to normal operations
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Queens building vestibule
1 killed, 1 injured when car overturns on Belt Parkway
Police arrest sex offender accused of running off with Bronx teen
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to stage after attack
Show More
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Suspect in 2009 murder who fled NYC to Australia arrested
Flight canceled after taking off and returning to airport 3 times
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
More News