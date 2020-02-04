Arts & Entertainment

What Matthew McConaughey was thinking on the night he won an Oscar

By
NEW YORK -- Ever wonder what it's like to win an Oscar?

"I was thinking about I was the only one in the category whose name started with an M," Matthew McConaughey explained. "As I was sitting there numb, I was waiting to hear the Mmmm."

McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for best actor for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club' during the 86th Academy Awards.

He lost 50 pounds to play AIDS patient Ron Woodruff in the film, but even after winning several awards for the performance, McConaughey said he didn't come to the Oscars expecting to win.

"I didn't have a speech written because I thought that would be like a coup de grace in the wrong way, but I knew who I was thankful for," he said.

He famously wrapped up his speech with a shout-out to his memoriable line from "Dazed and Confused":

"Alright, alright alright" and "Just keep livin'."



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Mother speaks out after adult son killed in Bronx lobby
Service resumes after outage derails NJ Transit, Amtrak in NYC
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
AccuWeather: Unsettled pattern
Disturbing video: Brooklyn bodega worker shot in face
2 men injured in hit and run crash in Bay Shore
Show More
Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Search for 3 who busted into Queens home, stole jewelry
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Search on for group who robbed, attacked food deliverymen
Woman celebrating birthday slashed during fight at Airbnb: Sources
More TOP STORIES News